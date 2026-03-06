Korean Air Co., South Korea's flag carrier, said Friday it has extended its suspension of the Incheon-Dubai route by one week through March 15 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Korean Air flights 951 and 952, which fly between South Korea's Incheon and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai, were diverted or canceled on Feb. 28 following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The daily flights were initially set to be suspended through Sunday.

"Dubai's airport authorities informed us of a flight ban through March 15," an airline official said. "We plan to decide whether to fly after that date depending on the situation."

Korean Air is the only domestic airline to fly the Incheon-Dubai route. (Yonhap)