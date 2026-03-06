US troops stationed in South Korea have relocated its Patriot missile defense batteries to Osan Air Base from other US bases, sources said Friday, amid speculation that the US Forces Korea could deploy part of its assets to the Middle East amid the escalating Iran conflict.

Additional Patriot missile batteries have been detected in the air base in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, where such missile systems have been already deployed, according to the sources.

C-5 and C-17 US transport aircraft have also been spotted in Osan Air Base. The C-17 aircraft regularly stopped at the key U.S. base to transport US assets and personnel, but the arrival of the C-5 appears to be rare.

The move came amid speculation that the USFK may send part of its military assets to the Middle East amid the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

Still, it remains uncertain whether the relocation of the Patriot missile batteries to Osan Air Base is related to the allies' annual springtime Freedom Shield exercise set for March 9-19.

Two Patriot batteries were previously deployed to the Middle East in June last year as Washington carried out major operations targeting Tehran's nuclear facilities before they were returned to South Korea in October.

Seoul's defense ministry official declined to comment on the relocation, saying it was "not appropriate" for the South Korean government to comment on the USKF's asset management.

A USFK official also did not comment on the movement, relocation, or potential repositioning of specific military capabilities or assets for "operational security reasons."

"The USFK remains focused on maintaining a strong, ready, and combat-credible force posture on the Korean Peninsula. The United States remains firmly committed to the defense of the Republic of Korea," the USFK said in a statement.

The Patriot missile system is designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles at low- to mid-range altitudes and serves as part of South Korea's layered missile defense network, along with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, to counter North Korean threats. (Yonhap)