Soccer can serve as a powerful cultural bridge between Germany and South Korea, the German Embassy in Seoul emphasized Wednesday, underscoring the sport’s role in deepening people-to-people ties and nurturing youth talent.

“Football really connects people,” Joern Beissert, deputy chief of mission at the German Embassy, said at an event co-hosted with Borussia Dortmund, a sports club based in the northwestern region of the country.

Beissert applauded Borussia Dortmund for its strong reputation in German soccer and fan base in South Korea, noting that the club — currently second in the Bundesliga — enjoys increasing popularity among Korean supporters.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the long-standing connection between Korean fans and German soccer, recalling the legacy of legendary striker Cha Bum-kun.

Representatives of Borussia Dortmund highlighted the club’s global youth academy network and interest in promoting soccer training, youth initiatives and personal development of young players.

The event was attended by soccer enthusiasts, former international players Park Joo-ho and Jorg Heinrich and officials from the Korea Football Association and K League.