JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), a leading public research university and Malaysia's top institution for engineering and technology, has announced the expansion of its admissions strategy through its Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) pathways offering APEL A, APEL C and APEL Q to widen entry options and reward prior experiential learning. This inclusive approach opens new global pathways for working adults, skilled professionals, and non-traditional learners seeking high-quality academic advancement. Through APEL A pathway, diploma holders with relevant working experience may directly enter master's programmes. Likewise, bachelor's degree holders with related professional experience may be considered for direct entry into PhD or Doctorate studies, offering a flexible route for those whose academic journeys have followed non-traditional paths.

The APEL A is an internationally recognised process for validating knowledge and skills gained outside formal education. Applicants submit a portfolio of prior learning for evaluation by UTM's APEL Centre in accordance with Malaysian Qualifications Agency standards. Assessment may include previous education, professional certifications, work experience, self-directed learning, and other achievements. Successful candidates receive formal recognition, making them eligible for master's or PhD enrolment, particularly benefiting learners with extensive experience or specialised knowledge but without traditional academic credentials.

"APEL is a formal mechanism designed to recognise skills and knowledge gained through real-world experience, especially learning that has never been formally assessed or awarded credit before," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rohaida Basiruddin, the Director of the UTM APEL Centre, explains: "An APEL certificate represents official recognition of an individual's prior learning and professional achievements, granting eligibility for academic programmes even when traditional entry requirements have not been fulfilled."

UTM's APEL pathway provides numerous advantages for learners seeking advanced education. Learners can move quickly from a diploma to master's programmes or from bachelor's to PhD studies, significantly reducing time to completion. Skills and knowledge gained outside traditional education are formally validated, ensuring that prior accomplishments are respected. By opening flexible pathways to advanced study, UTM continues to cultivate global talent and produce graduates capable of making meaningful contributions to research, innovation, and leadership worldwide. This impact is evident in the journeys of its learners, such as Mohd Asrizan Deraman, a recent APEL A-T7 graduate from the Faculty of Educational Sciences and Technology, who has completed the Master of Education (Technical and Vocational Education).

"I am a proud example of how the APEL pathway can transform educational journeys," said Mohd Asrizan Deraman, "With discipline and spirit built from my TVET background, I managed to complete my master's through APEL, even though I came from a non-traditional academic route. The programme acknowledges the expertise and potential of learners from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their academic history, has the opportunity to achieve their higher education aspirations."

In expanding access to higher education, UTM continues to advance APEL C, which recognizes and validates professional expertise and work experience as academic credit exemption. This initiative allows students to earn up to 30 percent of their degree credits through prior learning assessment, addressing the growing demand from working professionals and mature learners seeking flexible pathways to qualification.

In addition to flexible entry and credit pathways, UTM offers APEL Q that is currently available for the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA). This pathway is designed for senior professionals with a minimum of 25 years of relevant work experience and demonstrated prior learning gained through formal, non-formal, or informal settings. Through rigorous assessment processes, including comprehensive portfolio evaluation and capstone projects, APEL Q formally recognises extensive professional expertise, enabling eligible candidates to attain a fully accredited doctoral qualification without following conventional coursework routes. This initiative highlights UTM's dedication to lifelong learning by formally recognising professional leadership experience as academic achievement.

In line with the newly introduced APEL Q scheme, UTM recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia's National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) to implement accreditation of experiential learning for formal academic qualifications. As stated by UTM's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, during the ceremony:

"We welcome this collaboration under APEL Q as an effort to strengthen national human capacity. This partnership will provide viable academic pathways for working professionals and public‑service staff who possess valuable experience but lack traditional credentials."

This initiative underscores UTM's focus on expanding access to higher education by recognising prior learning and professional experience within a structured academic framework. Consistently recognised at both national and international levels, UTM continues to demonstrate strong performance in graduate employability, research output, and innovation-driven education. Through initiatives such as the APEL pathways, UTM strengthens its role in developing industry-ready graduates by formally recognising prior learning and professional experience, enabling learners to translate real-world expertise into accredited academic qualifications with global relevance. UTM's diverse international student community further reflects its ongoing engagement with global partners and learners, drawn to its academic standards, experienced faculty, and learning environment that encourages collaboration and cross-cultural exchange.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.