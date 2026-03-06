South Korean stocks pared earlier losses to close nearly unchanged Friday on a growing appetite for autos and defense firms amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

Starting 1.66 percent lower, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index turned positive in the afternoon to close at 5,584.87, up 0.02 percent, or 0.97 point.

The index has suffered an extreme rout this week in the wake of the Middle East conflict, tumbling 7.24 percent and 12.06 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before soaring 9.63 percent Thursday.

Trade volume was heavy at 1.2 billion shares worth 31.2 trillion won ($21.2 billion), with gainers beating decliners 524 to 360.

Individual investors purchased 2.9 trillion won worth of stocks, while foreigners and institutions sold a net 1.1 trillion won and 1.9 trillion won, respectively.

Analysts noted that the local financial market has been largely upset by geopolitical developments in the Middle East but still has some strong points that pushed up the index.

"It seems that the Kospi experienced a readjustment following the previous session's 10 percent surge," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities. "The market has reflected massive volatility throughout this week, but bargain hunters supported the 5,500-point line."

Auto, defense and battery shares closed bullish.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.91 percent to 553,000 won, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis gained 2.78 percent to 444,000 won.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace soared 7.24 percent to 1.48 million won, and LIG Nex1 surged 9.31 percent to 834,000 won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 1.62 percent to 377,500 won, and Posco Future M climbed 3.61 percent to 215,500 won.

Major game maker NCSOFT rose 4.89 percent to 214,500 won, and Netmarble advanced 11.34 percent to 54,000 won.

However, chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.77 percent to 188,200 won, and its rival SK hynix dropped 1.82 percent to 924,000 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,476.4 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 8.3 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)