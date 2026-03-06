South Korea will receive more than 6 million barrels of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday, amid concerns over energy prices due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, made the remarks in a briefing as the US-Israeli attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes in the region have sparked fears of an energy crisis.

"At the instructions of President Lee Jae Myung, we have made consultations over measures to introduce crude oil and as a result, an emergency introduction of more than 6 million barrels has been confirmed," he said, noting the move is expected to help stabilize oil prices.

Kang also said that a passenger flight carrying South Korean nationals has left Dubai and is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, Friday night, following talks with the UAE on measures for their safe arrival.

He pledged to continue talks with the UAE to dispatch a chartered flight and bring back South Koreans stranded in the country. (Yonhap)