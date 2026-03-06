Samsung Electronics said Friday that preorders for its latest flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone had reached 1.35 million units in South Korea over a seven-day period, the highest preorder volume ever recorded for the Galaxy S series.

The previous record was set by the Galaxy S25 lineup, which drew 1.3 million preorders during an 11-day presales period.

Demand again centered on the premium model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra accounted for about 70 percent of total preorders, continuing a recent trend of strong preference for high-end variants. Samsung said the Ultra model also logged the highest preorder volume among all Ultra versions released so far.

Color choices varied by model. White and black were the most popular options for both the Ultra and the standard Galaxy S26, while black and cobalt violet devices led sales for the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Among individual models, cobalt violet and black were the most favored colors for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, black for the Plus model and white for the base Galaxy S26.

The tech giant said more than 30 percent of customers who preordered the Galaxy S26 series through Samsung.com signed up for its New Galaxy AI Subscription Club.

The Galaxy S26 lineup will begin rolling out globally from March 11, starting with Korea, the US, the UK and India, with launches planned in about 120 countries.