Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said Friday it had jointly hosted a small modular reactor technology seminar with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand in Bangkok on Thursday and Friday, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in next-generation nuclear energy.

The event was organized as a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding signed in June last year on cooperation in the SMR sector.

Around 80 experts from both countries attended the seminar, including officials from Thailand’s Energy Ministry, regulatory authorities, industry representatives and academics, discussing Thailand’s conditions for introducing SMRs.

During the sessions, participants shared energy policies from both countries and delivered presentations on the characteristics and development status of innovative SMRs, as well as safety interpretation and supply chain development.

Major Korean nuclear industry players such as Korea Electric Power Corp. E&C, Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, Kepco Nuclear Fuel and Doosan Enerbility also participated in the event, exchanging expertise across the nuclear value chain.

Siriwat Chedsi, deputy governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, said cooperation with KHNP — which has extensive nuclear plant operation experience and technical expertise — would support Thailand’s power transition policy.

“This seminar is expected to serve as an important driving force for building a foundation for SMR cooperation,” he said.

Park In-sik, head of KHNP’s export business division, said the event further strengthened the groundwork for technology exchanges between the two countries.

“KHNP will continue to work closely with EGAT to support Thailand’s sustainable energy transition while expanding SMR business opportunities across the ASEAN (Southeast Asian) region,” he added.