Cortis will release the focus track from its second EP on April 20, ahead of the full album rollout due on May 4, Big Hit Music announced Friday.

The five-member act is set to bring out the EP “GreenGreen” approximately eight months since the debut set, “Color Outside the Lines.” The mini album hit Billboard 200 at No. 15, the highest rung for a debut album from a non-project K-pop group.

The first EP had surpassed 2 million sales as of February, according to a local datamonger on Thursday. It is the second time a debut album from a K-pop group had achieved the feat, following Zerobasone.

With the five tracks from the first set, the rookie boy band amassed over 400 million streams on Spotify.