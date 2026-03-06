Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together has joined the official soundtrack of the World Baseball Classic, according to Big Hit Music on Friday.

He sang “Make It Count,” the main track from the three-track endeavor produced by Grammy-winning producer Tainy, along with Becky G and Myke Towers. This is the first time the international baseball tournament has put out a soundtrack.

Meanwhile, TXT is set to unveil its eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” on April 13. The upcoming set will be the first group album since the five members renewed their contract with the label.

TXT celebrated seven years since the group's debut with three shows in Seoul last week and will tour four cities in Japan to celebrate the occasion with fans in May and June.