Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has spoken by phone with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates to discuss the Middle East conflict and coordinate efforts to bring home South Korean nationals stranded in the UAE, the foreign ministry said Friday.

During the phone talks Thursday with Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's foreign minister, Cho explained that some 3,000 short-term Korean travelers are seeking to return home from the UAE amid flight disruptions, calling for the UAE government's special attention and support to ensure their safe departure.

Seoul is considering various options to bring its citizens home from the conflict-hit region, including sending chartered planes or military aircraft.

As many as 3,000 South Korean tourists remain stranded in the UAE, while about 21,000 Koreans are estimated to be staying across 10 Middle Eastern countries.

Abdullah said the Iranian attacks have caused significant damage to civilian facilities, such as airports, in the nine-member Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

Cho expressed deep concern over civilian casualties and damage and conveyed his condolences and solidarity. He also voiced grave concern over the escalating conflict and expressed hope that there will be no further loss of life and that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible. (Yonhap)