South Korea's consumer prices rose 2 percent from a year earlier in February, unchanged from the previous month and precisely meeting the inflation target, government data showed Friday.

The reading marks the smallest on-year increase since August, when the figure stood at 1.7 percent, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

It also marks the second consecutive month that inflation met the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target, and the sixth straight month the growth pace remained at 2 percent or above.

In February, petroleum prices decreased 2.4 percent on-year, marking the first drop in six months. The figure does not reflect the recent hike in oil prices sparked by the Iran crisis.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products went up 1.7 percent, rising at a slower pace than the previous month, mainly thanks to a sharp drop in vegetable prices. Prices of livestock products, however, jumped 6 percent on-year, marking the highest growth in six months.

Service prices went up 2.6 percent, marking the sharpest on-year gain since January 2024, due to a hike in prices of private services.

Prices of industrial goods increased 1.2 percent, while electricity, gas and water rates rose 0.2 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, went up 2.3 percent on-year last month, the ministry said. (Yonhap)