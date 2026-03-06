MWC26 welcomed nearly 105,000 attendees for a week of AI, innovation and industry-defining debate as well as boundary-pushing new features Airport of the Future, New Frontiers and robots of all shapes and sizes

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, this year celebrated 20 years in Barcelona, bringing together exhibitors, thought leaders, startups, and policymakers all under one roof. Despite global travel disruptions, it welcomed nearly 105,000 attendees from around the world to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via.

John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd., said: "Twenty years in Barcelona and MWC continues to surprise and surpass expectations. From the very beginning, the GSMA and host city parties shared a common vision: to build something that would matter to the world. Barcelona was the city with the infrastructure, the ecosystem, and the commitment to grow with us, and I'm particularly proud of the local impact we've had along the way. My thanks go to our partners in Barcelona, Catalonia, and Spain, to every exhibitor, speaker, attendee, and member of staff who made this week possible, and to the people of this extraordinary city for welcoming us once again."

MWC26 Barcelona in numbers

Marking his first MWC Barcelona as GSMA Director General, Vivek Badrinath said: "One week. Hundreds of stages and exhibitors. And thousands of conversations. It's clear, the global connectivity industry has never been more energised or more purposeful. MWC26 has shown us what happens when the world's brightest minds come together around genuinely hard problems – from open and inclusive AI and realising the full potential of 5G, to keeping the world safe from the growing threat of fraud and cybercrime. I leave this week inspired by what I've seen, and more convinced than ever about the role our amazing industry plays in shaping a safer and better-connected world."

Read the full release here