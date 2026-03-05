Korean biotech firm Huonslab said Thursday it had presented a preclinical study on its human hyaluronidase platform technology, HyDiffuze, at the annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics in Denver.

The study assessed the applicability of HyDiffuze for monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, to improve subcutaneous drug delivery.

Huonslab conducted pharmacokinetic studies using 11 monoclonal antibodies and three ADCs, comparing original drug formulations with versions incorporating the proprietary HyDiffuze platform.

Results showed that HyDiffuze consistently enhanced subcutaneous delivery.

In experiments using Sprague-Dawley rats, formulations combined with HyDiffuze increased the area under the curve, or AUC — a key indicator of drug exposure — by 116-162 percent, while maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) rose by 113-170 percent compared with the original formulations.

The study also found that when the antibody dose in HyDiffuze-based formulations was reduced by about 25 percent, similar levels of AUC and Cmax were maintained.

The findings suggest that HyDiffuze improves drug dispersion and addresses key limitations of subcutaneous administration, while maintaining therapeutic exposure even at lower doses.

Huonslab said the platform could potentially be applied broadly beyond monoclonal antibodies and ADCs to other biologics, including nucleic acid therapeutics, bispecific antibodies and drugs based on proteolysis-targeting chimeras.

“The HyDiffuze platform holds strong potential for developing subcutaneous formulations across multiple drug modalities,” a company official said. “We plan to continue expanding its applications.”