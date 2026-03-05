Spring cabbage bibimbap is a fresh, seasonal Korean rice dish featuring delicate young spring cabbage tossed with warm rice and a variety of crisp vegetables. Lightly seasoned with sesame oil and mixed with savory gochujang chili paste, it is often topped with a fried egg and aromatic sesame seeds. The dish offers a bright balance of earthy greens, gentle sweetness, and spicy depth, capturing the refreshing flavors of early spring.

Try this recipe from W Table.

Ingredients:

1/2 head (150g) Spring cabbage (bom-dong)

2 servings Cooked rice

A pinch of Sesame seeds

1 tablespoon Perilla oil

Sauce Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Korean chili flakes (gochugaru)

1 tablespoon anchovy fish sauce

1/2 tablespoons Sugar

1/2 tablespoons Soy sauce

1/2 tablespoons Plum extract (maesil-cheong)

1/2 tablespoons Minced garlic

1 tablespoon Sesame oil

1 tablespoon Vinegar

Cut off the base of the spring cabbage (bom-dong) and slice it into bite-sized pieces. Rinse it 3-4 times under running water, then drain enough to remove excess moisture.

Add the seasoning ingredients to a bowl and mix them until combined.

Toss the spring cabbage with the seasoning until it is evenly coated. If needed, adjust the seasoning by adding a small amount of salt.

Place the fresh cabbage geotjeori (quick kimchi) on a serving plate and finish by sprinkling sesame seeds on top.

Top with rice and a fried egg, drizzle with perilla oil, and enjoy. Add gochujang chili paste according to your preference.

[Source: W table]