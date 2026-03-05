Hyundai Engineering said Thursday it has unveiled its 2026 management strategy, aimed at becoming a key player across the energy value chain while building a sustainable growth framework based on stronger technological capabilities.

The company plans to cultivate new growth drivers by expanding its energy business, securing core technologies in strategic sectors, diversifying orders in advanced industrial construction and expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

As the global energy landscape shifts, Hyundai Engineering is strengthening its capabilities in the nuclear sector, targeting technologies including the design of key reactor equipment. It also plans to enter the liquefied natural gas liquefaction business, leveraging experience gained from overseas projects amid rising global demand.

In renewable energy, the company aims to build a 1-gigawatt solar power plant and energy storage system in Serbia this year, while strengthening its ability to independently execute projects.

Hyundai Engineering is also working to secure proprietary technologies in emerging areas such as small modular reactors, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and reduction technologies.

Amid global industrial restructuring, the company plans to diversify orders for industrial facilities. In sectors where it already operates — including automotive manufacturing, batteries, commercial facilities, logistics centers and shipbuilding — Hyundai Engineering aims to secure follow-up projects by offering customized solutions to clients while expanding into adjacent industries.

The company will also expand charging infrastructure in line with the growth of Korea’s electric vehicle market, targeting more than 32,000 installed chargers this year while improving the overall charging environment.

Hyundai Engineering said 2026 will mark the start of a new chapter toward sustainable growth, adding that it aims to play a key role across the energy value chain by combining five decades of global project experience with advanced technological expertise.