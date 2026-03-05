SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will attend Nvidia’s annual technology conference this month, where he is expected to discuss cooperation on AI memory chips with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

According to industry sources on Thursday, Chey will travel to San Jose, California, to attend Nvidia GTC 2026, which begins March 16. It will mark the first time the SK chair has attended Nvidia’s flagship developer conference.

The anticipated meeting between the two leaders comes after their informal “chicken and beer” dinner in February, where they reaffirmed their partnership on the supply of high-bandwidth memory.

At this year’s GTC, Nvidia is expected to unveil its next-generation AI accelerator platform, Vera Rubin. The system is set to adopt HBM4 — the sixth generation of high bandwidth memory — intensifying competition among memory chipmakers seeking supply deals.

Nvidia has reportedly allocated roughly two-thirds of its HBM4 orders this year to SK hynix, though Samsung Electronics is seen as gaining early momentum in performance.

Samsung announced in February the world’s first mass shipment of HBM4, and its chips are expected to be used in Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, which will be introduced at the conference.

Industry observers expect Chey and Huang to discuss a range of strategic cooperation areas, including HBM4 supply coordination, joint development of next-generation HBM technologies and potential collaboration in AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

SK hynix will also showcase its AI memory technologies at GTC 2026 with a dedicated booth.

The company is expected to display its HBM4 chips, currently in the final stages of mass production optimization, alongside its flagship HBM3E products. The booth will feature physical samples of the memory chips as well as Nvidia AI systems equipped with them, according to industry sources.

This year’s GTC runs from March 16-19 and is expected to attract about 30,000 participants from 190 countries and territories, according to Nvidia.