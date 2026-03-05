Marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and France, the French Embassy in Seoul unveiled a wide range of cultural exchanges between the two countries, starting with the upcoming anniversary concert led by French conductor Adrien Perruchon.

"Beyond politics, we will continue working together across all areas — including security, the economy, culture and education — to further strengthen France's relationship with Korea and ensure that the ties between our two countries continue to grow and endure," said French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux on Thursday at the French Embassy in Seoul.

The opening concert will be performed by the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra, incorporating music from the period when diplomatic relations between the two countries first began.

"Because the period when Korea and France first established diplomatic relations coincides with the early years of Gabriel Faure (1845-1924), we wanted to include music from that era in the program," Adrien Perruchon, principal conductor of the orchestra, told the press. French pianist Arielle Beck will also perform at the concert.

Claude Debussy's "La Mer," a modern work from the early 20th century, was selected for the program to offer a musical glimpse into the past and future of both countries, he added.

"We have been working for nearly two years to prepare this season of events. We identified three main themes — creativity, opportunity and solidarity — and are planning around 100 events in more than 20 cities across Korea," said Pierre Morcos, a cultural counselor at the French Embassy in Seoul.

Highlights include the opening of the Pompidou Center in Seoul in early June, bringing part of the French museum's collection to the city. The venue will be located inside the 63 Building in Yeouido, designed by French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte. Centre Pompidou in Paris will be closed until 2030 for a comprehensive renovation.

A major event is also planned at the palace Deoksugung on June 4, marking the anniversary of the treaty between France and Korea. Soprano Sumi Jo — who received the Commandeur, the highest rank of France's Order of Arts and Letters, last year — will attend the celebration.

France will take part in the Seoul International Book Fair as the guest of honor, offering a chance to meet celebrated French author Bernard Werber, along with many other French writers and publishers.

French Night du Busan will be held during the International Film Festival in Busan on Oct. 10, and the French Drama Festival will be held in October and November. The France-Korea 140th Anniversary Race will also be held on Oct. 16.