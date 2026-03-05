Kim Seon-tae, the former official behind the Chungju city government's wildly popular YouTube channel, is drawing explosive attention after launching his own channel following his resignation from public service.

As of noon Thursday, Kim’s YouTube channel “Kim Seon-tae” had about 961,000 subscribers despite having only a single video uploaded. The number has surged rapidly, approaching the 1 million mark just three days after the channel was launched.

In the video, which racked up 5.6 million views, Kim talks about his departure from the city government. "I want to broaden my scope in my own space," Kim says, jokingly adding that he also hopes to "earn more money."

The channel surpassed the subscriber count of ChungTV — the official Chungju city channel where he previously worked — which now has about 775,000 subscribers, down from 975,000 before the news of Kim's departure.