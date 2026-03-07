As temperatures rise and winter layers begin to disappear from closets, spring fashion this year is defined less by entirely new pieces than by subtle styling shifts. From oversized shirts and revived check patterns to playful scarves and fresh denim formulas, the season’s must-have items show how familiar wardrobe staples can be reimagined with a modern twist.

Fashion insiders say this year's spring style is less about buying new clothes and more about updating how classic pieces are worn.

Oversized shirt returns

While many silhouettes are slimming down — denim shifting from wide to straight and sneakers from chunky to streamlined — shirts are moving in the opposite direction.

This season’s essential shirt is roomy and slightly longer, offering a relaxed shape without looking sloppy. The look has appeared frequently on runways and social media, including in Chanel’s spring-summer collections.

A structured poplin shirt, slightly oversized yet crisp in shape, offers a polished take on the trend. Rolling up the sleeves and leaving a few buttons undone adds an effortless edge.

Celebrities and influencers have already embraced the formula. Jennie of Blackpink, for example, has been spotted pairing a loose white shirt with denim, creating a classic combination that balances structure and ease.

The appeal lies in the shirt’s versatility. It works equally well with tailored trousers, casual denim or layered lightly as outerwear on cooler spring days.

Check shirts get bold

Another notable comeback this spring is the check shirt — once associated mainly with preppy wardrobes.

Designers and stylists are now approaching the pattern with far more creativity.

“Few patterns have as long a history as check,” said fashion editor Han Ji-won. “It began in Scotland, became central to 20th-century tailoring and is now one of street fashion’s most powerful patterns. Depending on the item, styling and attitude, check can appear classic, provocative or even romantic.”

The key is experimentation. A check shirt can be layered with structured pieces like trench coats and bold accessories. Tying a check shirt around the waist, for example, adds dimension to a simple outfit while emphasizing the waistline.

Sweaters over shoulders

Spring’s notorious temperature swings — chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons — often make dressing a challenge.

One practical solution is draping a cardigan or knit sweater casually over the shoulders. The styling trick allows quick layering when temperatures drop while adding visual interest when worn loosely.

“Tone-on-tone combinations — colors with similar brightness and saturation — tend to look particularly attractive,” said fashion editor and content creator Bora Claire. “If you combine lighter colors with plenty of white, it creates a spring outfit that feels both fresh and trendy.”

Matching the knit with outerwear in similar tones — especially warm shades such as camel or brown — can instantly elevate the look. Pairing it with lighter bottoms, such as white trousers or skirts in delicate fabrics, creates a polished outfit suitable even for business meetings.

Comeback of headscarves

Perhaps the most unexpected accessory trending this spring is the headscarf.

While scarves worn around the head are not new, the styling has evolved. Instead of tying the scarf under the chin for a retro look, the season’s approach fastens it neatly behind the head for a cleaner, more contemporary finish.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has frequently incorporated headscarves into her pin-up-inspired looks, often choosing bold colors such as red, yellow and black.

Patterns are key. Gingham prints add a vintage touch that enhances the playful mood of the accessory.

Despite its bold reputation, the headscarf can blend easily into everyday outfits. A simple white lace scarf tied neatly around the head provides a subtle accent to otherwise minimal clothing.

For a modern twist, some street-style enthusiasts layer headphones over the scarf. Decorative pins can further amplify the playful effect.

Denim remains spring staple

No spring wardrobe would be complete without denim, and this season the focus is on tonal combinations and balanced silhouettes.

Blackpink members Rose and Jennie have both demonstrated how denim-on-denim styling can feel fresh rather than overwhelming.

Rose, for example, paired a light-wash denim jacket with a darker skirt, balancing brightness and depth. A cropped T-shirt underneath adds youthful energy.

Jennie has experimented with structured denim silhouettes, including jumpsuits and cropped sets that highlight the waistline — a detail that elongates the legs and sharpens the overall look.