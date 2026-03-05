BANGKOK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today took stock of preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, which Thailand will host from October 12–18, 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). The discussion brought together Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Mr. Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand; and Dr. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

The authorities and the IMF were very pleased with progress in many areas, including construction, security, and branding. Preparations are advancing well, supported by close coordination between all stakeholders. They praised the world-class facilities at QSNCC, which stands ready to host the Meetings, and highlighted Bangkok's role as a leading regional hub for international conferences. The partnership between the IMF and the authorities has been excellent and will ensure successful and impactful meetings. The 2026 Annual Meetings will mark the second time Thailand hosts the Annual Meetings at QSNCC, following the 1991 Meetings.

Dr. Nitithanprapas states that Thailand's selection as the host country once again represents an important opportunity for the nation. "Hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings at the QSNCC, the venue built specifically for hosting 1991 Annual Meetings, symbolizes not only Thailand's significant progress made over the past 35 years but also its continued role as a pillar of stability and a hub for global economic cooperation," Dr. Nitithanprapas said. "Importantly, Thailand is only the third country outside of the United States to host this 'Olympics of Finance' more than once, further showcasing Thailand's capacity to organize world- class events."

One of Thailand's key opportunities as the host is the ability to share its experience and development vision, which is driven by the quality of its people, the resilience of its economic and financial systems, and the power of international cooperation under the theme "Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience". This theme reflects Thailand's transition into a new horizon, drawing lessons from more than 35 years of economic development. It also underscores the importance of human as the key to development even in the face of rapid transformation brought on by artificial intelligence, with resilience to multi-pronged challenges ranging from geopolitics to climate change also pivotal to Thailand's future. This transition model could be a showcase and replicated to other countries in the region moving forward.

Mr. Ratanakorn emphasized that the Annual Meetings take place at a time when the global economy faces multiple challenges that require long-term vision, innovation, and international cooperation. "The Annual Meetings therefore serve as a platform for countries to exchange perspectives and explore practical paths toward sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth," said Mr. Ratanakorn.

To drive Thailand towards the 'New Horizons', the Bank of Thailand is promoting financial resilience through the "Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance (SIDF) for Financial Wellbeing" agenda. Mr. Ratanakorn emphasized that the Annual Meetings provide a unique opportunity to advance the SIDF agenda at the global level, by shaping a practical blueprint that countries can adopt and adapt to their own contexts. "This SIDF blueprint will serve as a lasting contribution from Thailand to the international community beyond its role as host," he said. Mr. Ratanakorn also reaffirmed Thailand's readiness to host the Annual Meetings. "We are committed to facilitating the Meetings in a smooth and well-coordinated manner, helping to deliver the outcomes the IMF envisions".

Dr. Georgieva conveyed her deep appreciation for the strong partnership with the Thai authorities and the people of Thailand, praising the spirit of collaboration that has defined the preparations to date. "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand, and their exceptional teams for their professionalism, tireless dedication, and gracious hospitality," Dr. Georgieva said. "Our discussions this week fill me not only with confidence, but with genuine excitement. I eagerly look forward to returning to Thailand in October."

Dr. Georgieva also highlighted Asia's pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape. "In a world of high uncertainty, Asia is a driving force of global growth," she noted. "We draw inspiration from the region's remarkable achievements as we work together to build dynamic, resilient economies for the future. I look forward to welcoming our membership to Thailand, where we will discuss pragmatic solutions to shared challenges."