TWS is slated to bring out a new album next month, according to a local media report on Thursday.

Agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the group is planning for an April release but did not give details.

The boy group’s last album was its fourth EP, “Play Hard,” from October last year. The mini album sold close to 640,000 copies in the first week, a career-best for the six-member act, and made a chart-topping debut on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. The six-track set was certified gold by the Recording Industry of Japan the following month.

Later this month, the six members will host fan meetups in Seoul. They will take the three-day event to Yokohama, Japan, in April.