By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

Kongnamul-gukbap transforms the light, cleansing flavors of bean sprout soup into a hearty one-bowl meal by adding steamed rice directly to the broth. Traditionally seasoned with saeujeot (salted shrimp), the dish delivers a savory depth balanced by the crisp freshness of sprouts and green onion. Long regarded in Korea as a restorative hangover remedy, its clear broth and gentle seasoning make it both soothing and invigorating.

Older versions simmered rice directly in anchovy stock for added umami, but modern preparations typically ladle hot bean sprout soup over pre-steamed rice just before serving, preserving the sprouts’ texture and clarity of flavor. Customize each bowl with chopped green chili, red chili pepper powder, grilled laver and a soft egg for added richness and complexity.

Ingredients

4 cups steamed rice

180 grams bean sprouts

30 grams large green onion

6 cups water

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt as needed

Toppings

Saeujeot, grilled laver

Chopped green chili

Gochutgaru (red chili pepper powder)

4 eggs

Preparation

Remove the heads and tails of bean sprouts; wash, then drain.

Wash the green onion and slice thinly.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, place the bean sprouts and pour in 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes. Season to taste with saeujeot, soy sauce for soup, minced garlic and salt, then boil for 3 minutes.

Place a scoop of steamed rice in each individual earthen pot. Pour the bean sprout broth into the pot and remove the broth. Reheat the rice. Pour the bean sprout soup into the pot again. Add the sliced green onion and saeujeot.

Serve with an egg, grilled laver and saeujeot.

Tip

In the old-fashioned kongnamul-gukbap, anchovy stock was added and boiled together with the rice. These days, steamed rice is put into the soup just before eating.

Serves 4.