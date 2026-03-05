Emergency export vouchers and financial aid packages will be provided to small and medium-sized enterprises with exports to the Middle East starting next week to minimize damage stemming from an ongoing regional crisis, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency will operate an emergency export voucher program for SMEs with Middle East exports from Wednesday to reduce financial burden on companies facing return shipping costs and war-risk surcharges, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

KOTRA will also expand marketing support to help South Korean companies find alternative markets and buyers to mitigate risks amid ongoing US and Israeli attacks against Iran.

Separately, Korea Trade Insurance Corp. will offer an emergency financial aid package to SMEs exporting to countries around the Strait of Hormuz, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar and Iran.

The ministry said it will work to minimize risks for Korean companies amid heightened uncertainties in the Middle East, while cooperating with relevant authorities to respond to the possible prolonging of the crisis. (Yonhap)