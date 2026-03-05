President Lee Jae Myung ordered the government Thursday to draw up an evacuation plan for South Koreans in the Middle East as the US-Israeli war on Iran widened.

Lee gave the instruction during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting convened to discuss the situation in the Middle East, saying all means should be employed, including the use of military and chartered aircraft.

"I ask the relevant authorities to determine without missing a single person our nationals there, including employees, business travelers, students and tourists, and thoroughly prepare emergency evacuation plans in two or three tiers for contingency scenarios," he said during the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, which was held a day after he returned from state visits to Singapore and the Philippines.

"While frequently checking the safety of our nationals there, if necessary, draw up and execute a swift and safe evacuation plan in cooperation with friendly nations," he added.

Lee also ordered efforts to ensure the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members in waters around the Middle East. (Yonhap)