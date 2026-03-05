Former President Moon Jae-in was set to depart for the United States on Thursday, marking his first visit to the US since leaving office in 2022.

The trip comes at the invitation of US think tank RAND Corp. and the Pacific Century Institute.

Moon, who led South Korea from 2017 to 2022, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech and participate in a roundtable with Nancy Staudt, vice president of RAND, and other experts to discuss inter-Korean relations and the rapidly changing global order on Friday.

He will also visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and tour the Lane Victory, a US cargo ship known for helping rescue around 7,000 people in the so-called Hungnam evacuation during the 1950-53 Korean War. (Yonhap)