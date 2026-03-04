South Korea is considering sending chartered planes or military aircraft to bring back its nationals stranded in the Middle East due to the conflict between the United States and Iran, a senior government official said Wednesday.

Sending planes and additional pan-government rapid response teams to the region are among the many options the government is weighing to support their return home, Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina said in a press briefing following an interagency meeting on government responses to the Middle East situation.

"The government is considering deploying chartered planes and military transport aircraft, as well as dispatching additional joint rapid response teams," Kim said.

"We continue to assess the situation regarding South Korean nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates and other countries, while reviewing various measures in coordination with relevant ministries to ensure they can return home swiftly and safely," she said.

On Monday, Kim said about 17,000 South Korean nationals remain in about 10 Middle Eastern countries involved in the conflict, a figure that does not include short-term travelers.

Kim said the government is bracing for the possibility that the situation could drag on and escalate further, promising to ensure their safety as a top priority.

On Tuesday (Seoul time), around 140 South Koreans and their foreign family members were evacuated from Iran, Israel and Bahrain and relocated to neighboring countries to seek shelter.

"We will make every effort and mobilize all available resources and assets of the foreign ministry to ensure that no South Korean nationals are harmed amid the situation in the Middle East," she said. (Yonhap)