Ha discusses promotion optics, Korea's body standards and why 'Bridgerton' Season 4 may not be a Cinderella story

Netflix's flagship intellectual property "Bridgerton" has returned with a milestone season, its first to feature an East Asian lead. Fronting Season 4 is Ha Ye-rin, a 28-year-old Korean-Australian actor whose blockbuster resume includes training at the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art and roles in tentpole projects such as Paramount+'s "Halo" and HBO's "Dune: Prophecy."

The glossy alternative-history series unveiled Part 2 of its latest season on Feb. 26, this time leaning into fairytale contours by framing the narrative as a Cinderella-inspired romance.

Once again reimagining Regency-era London as a racially inclusive society, Season 4 of the popular series follows the Bridgerton family's bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he falls in love with Sophie Baek (Ha), a Cinderella-like maid.

For Ha, however, the story resists a straightforward fairytale reading.

"(In the traditional version), Cinderella quickly gives in to Prince Charming the moment he offers her an escape. But in our story, Sophie doesn't immediately say yes, even when Benedict presents her with a way out of her lower social status," Ha said during a press conference held in Seoul, Wednesday.

"What makes this love story compelling is that it's about truly seeing one another for who you are on the inside, rather than judging by rank, status, or appearance. It's about fighting for love, asking whether, if you genuinely desire something, you're willing to take risks, challenge expectations and push through obstacles, even when society tells you that you shouldn't," she said, adding, "That's ultimately what our story is trying to say."

The "Bridgerton" franchise has also been synonymous with explicit romance, with all prior seasons carrying adults-only ratings. Season 4 continues that tradition, and Ha acknowledged that navigating scenes involving nudity and intimacy came with pressure.

"It felt burdensome. There is so much discourse in society about women's bodies. I think many people today feel they have the right to freely criticize women's bodies as they appear on screen. Because of that, I felt both pressure and concern," she said.

She continued, "Especially in Korea, beauty standards differ from those in the West and can be quite strict. Growing up in Korea, I think the way I viewed my own body may have been shaped in a very specific direction."

Ha emphasized the importance of on-set safeguards, noting, "Fortunately, working with an intimacy coordinator made me realize how essential that role is in the industry. ... They did everything they could to help us feel safe. I believe it's important for actors to feel that they're in a safe space so they can deliver their best performance."

Beyond the screen, another talking point of Season 4 has centered around controversy over allegations of racial discrimination during its international promotional tour.

Spanish promotional photos drew scrutiny after Ha appeared relegated to the edge of the frame, while Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, a supporting character, was positioned more prominently. Similar concerns arose at a Spain fan event, where Ha was seated at the far end, while Dodd sat next to the host. Despite the season's central romance focusing on Ha and Thompson, the optics led some fans to question whether the leads were being properly represented.

Media coverage added to the backlash. Some outlets misspelled Ha's name in interview videos, while others overlaid watermarks across her face during interviews. As these incidents accumulated, critics argued they were difficult to dismiss as isolated mistakes, raising questions about racial discrimination.

Addressing the criticism, Ha said she did not experience the situation as a personal or racist affront.

"I do think there were specific details or attention to detail that I think may have been overlooked, and I don't think it was by intention or by conscious choice, and so I never felt it personally," she continued. "But looking back and seeing the comments, I can understand and see why people might think that way."

"I never personally felt that way in the moment, but I think it might be a learning curve for different outlets to potentially pay more attention," Ha added.

"I think it is important to respect the leads, but it is also about specificity and attention to detail, which can be overlooked at times. It is something I've had to work on a lot in my career personally. I find it interesting, and I think we can all learn from the situation rather than condemning it all," said Ha.