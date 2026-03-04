South Koreans reported their highest level of life satisfaction on record in 2025, despite deep political tensions following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December 2024.

Overall life satisfaction scored 6.63 out of 10 points, the highest figure recorded in the annual Korea Social Integration Survey, according to a report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.

The figure surpassed the previous high of 6.47 points recorded in 2024. The happiness index reached 7.01, also the highest since the state-run think tank began conducting the survey in 2014.

Perceptions of social integration and trust in society also climbed to record levels, reaching 4.87 and 5.7 points out of 10, respectively. Researchers said the results may reflect positive public sentiment toward civil society — particularly in the response to political tensions after the martial law crisis.

Many Koreans took to the streets to protest Yoon's attempt to impose martial law, which ultimately led to his impeachment and conviction for leading an insurrection in ongoing criminal trials.

President Lee Jae Myung praised the civic response, and several local scholars in January recommended the "Citizen Collective" as a potential candidate for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The happiness index also marked the highest level since 2021, when people here collectively adhered to social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked how proud they felt about their country, respondents gave a score of 3.03 out of 4, recording the first time the measure has exceeded the three points.

However, perceptions of social mobility remained weak. The index measuring the ability to move between social classes stood at 2.57 points, the second-lowest level since 2015, continuing to decline since 2021.

More than 70 percent of respondents said they trust major institutions such as conglomerates, financial institutions, the education system and the medical sector. Trust in the prosecution and the National Assembly, however, remained around the 30 percent level.

South Koreans also report relatively low confidence in the justice system compared to those in other advanced economies. A 2021 study showed that 49.1 percent of Koreans trust courts and the justice system, compared with an average among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development of 56.9 percent.