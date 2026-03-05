Korea House will reopen on March 11 following a seven-month renovation.

Founded in 1957 as a guesthouse for visiting envoys and dignitaries, Korea House has since evolved into a cultural dining space for traditional Korean cuisine centered on royal court dishes.

The effort has been led by Cho Hee-sook, a former Michelin one-star chef who serves as culinary adviser, and Kim Do-seop, head of its Korean cuisine research team and a certified practitioner of Joseon royal court cuisine, a nationally designated intangible heritage.

Last year, the institution received the top rating from the Blue Ribbon Survey, a local restaurant guide, and was named to the “Seoul Gourmet 100” list for the second consecutive year.

The renovation, overseen by the Korea Heritage Service in partnership with the Korea Heritage Agency, included extensive upgrades to the main hanok building, annex and gardens. Officials said the project preserved the aesthetic of traditional wooden architecture while improving visitor flow and amenities.

Following the reopening, Korea House will continue to present royal court dishes developed through research into historical cookbooks and seasonal ingredients. It also plans to publish a cookbook documenting its research and introduce a newly designed model for traditional Korean wedding ceremonies.

The institution will expand its royal tea and confectionery brand, Gohojae, collaborating with specialty producers to develop in-house tea products and broaden its range of gift offerings.

Reservations beginning March 11 can be made through the Catchtable application or by phone.

Korea House will operate Tuesday through Saturday each week.