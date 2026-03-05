진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

How 'The Art of Sarah' recalls real-life luxury fraud even 'Squid Game' Lee Jung-jae fell for

기사 요약: 넷플릭스 시리즈 “레이디 두아”의 흥행을 계기로 2006년 한국 사회를 뒤흔들었던 이른바 ‘빈센트앤코’ 가짜 명품 사건이 재조명되고 있다.

[1] As the show's buzz builds, it has reignited interest in an infamous, real-life fraud case from Korea a decade ago that bears striking similarities to its central premise: counterfeit luxury goods falsely marketed as elite, European-made products, which reaped astronomical profits.

buzz: 화제성; 입소문

fraud: 사기; 가짜

counterfeit: 위조의, 모조의

astronomical: 천문학적인; 어마어마한

[2] "The Art of Sarah" centers on Sarah Kim (Shin Hye-sun), a master con artist who operates under a series of aliases while building her handbag label, Boudoir, into what appears to be the pinnacle of the luxury world.

center on: ~에 초점을 맞추다

con artist: 사기꾼

alias: 가명

pinnacle: 정점

[3] Although the series states that its characters and events are fictional, its storyline inevitably recalls the notorious real-life scandal from mid-2000s Korea, pushing it back into the public discourse alongside the show’s rising success.

fictional: 허구적인

inevitably: 필연적으로, 불가피하게

notorious: 악명 높은

public discourse: 공개 담론

[4] Known as the "Vincent & Co." case, the 2006 incident involved a watch brand that seemingly emerged overnight, claiming a century-long Swiss heritage and an elite clientele that allegedly included members of the British royal family.

heritage: 유산

elite: 엘리트; 사회 각 분야에서 결정적 영향력을 가진 소수 집단

clientele: (어떤 기관·상점 등의) 모든 의뢰인들; 고객들

royal family: 왕족

