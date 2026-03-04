Hanjin Group Chair Walter Cho has reiterated the historic importance of ushering a new era for Korean Air as South Korea’s largest air carrier gears up for the merger with the country’s second-largest carrier, Asiana.

“As I pledged when announcing the acquisition of Asiana Airlines, I will complete the historic task of reorganizing Korea’s aviation industry and creating a stronger aviation ecosystem,” Cho said in a speech during Korean Air’s 57th anniversary ceremony on Tuesday.

“For an integrated Korean Air, the competition is not domestic flight operators but global carriers. We can perform at our best as the nationally representative air carrier on the global stage only if we can be a complete ‘one team’ based on respect and trust among all employees.”

As Korean Air and Asiana Airlines aim to streamline their merger, the Hanjin chief emphasized the need to move toward the shared goal of a successful launch and offering safe, convenient travel for passengers.

“Some customers are looking at the merger with not only positive anticipation but also concern,” he said. “We must build trust more firmly by establishing stricter safety guidelines and providing top-notch services.”