Illit garnered 300 million streams in Japan with its debut song “Magnetic,” according to Oricon on Wednesday.

The group reached the milestone on Sunday, 101 weeks after the single entered Oricon’s Weekly Streaming Ranking. The chart said it was the shortest time for an international female artist.

“Magnetic” was released in March 2024 as the lead single from the group's first EP, “Super Real Me.” It exceeded 100 million plays on Oricon’s weekly tally in the shortest time for a female group ever. The single also made history, landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Top 100, becoming the first debut song from a K-pop group to do so.

The quintet will launch its first concert trip, “Press Start,” on March 14. After the two-night show in Seoul, it will visit five cities in Japan.