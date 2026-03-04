US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz "if necessary," amid growing concerns about the impact of the US-Israel conflict with Iran on oil shipments in the strategically vital waterway.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post as the US military operation against Iran, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," entered its fourth day, deepening worries about disruptions to shipping along the strait, which is responsible for about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

"If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD."

Trump said that "effective immediately," he ordered the US Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and guarantees for the financial security of "all" maritime trade, especially energy, traveling through the Gulf, "at a very reasonable price."

"This will be available to all shipping lines," he said.

His remarks underscored his willingness to defend maritime shipping through the strait in the face of Iranian threats during the ongoing military operation.

During a press availability at the White House earlier in the day, Trump said he anticipates that oil prices will fall when the military operation against Iran ends.

"If we have a little high oil prices for a little while, but as soon as this ends, those prices are going to drop, I believe, lower than even before," he said. (Yonhap)