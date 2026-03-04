SEOUL, South Korea, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Construction Equipment, the intermediary holding company of HD Hyundai's construction equipment business, will be introducing nine Next Generation models to North America, the world's largest construction equipment arena, through its two well-established and distinct brands, HYUNDAI and DEVELON, which will be at indoor and outdoor locations, respectively.

The company announced on Tuesday, March 3, that it will be participating in CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 3 to 7.

HD Construction Equipment will feature three booths - one each for HYUNDAI (West Hall, W42500) and DEVELON (Festival Lot, F32054), and its Engine department (South Hall, S80928). On the opening day, the company hosted an "Unveiling Showcase" to unveil next-generation medium-to-large excavators (23–40 tons), in which HYUNDAI introduced five new models, and DEVELON introduced four. HD Hyundai will also showcase proprietary engines and next-gen powertrains at its separate engine booth.

The company also demonstrated "Real-X," an advanced AI-driven unmanned automation solution, built into the next-generation models. Real-X, developed as the commercial successor to Concept-X, signifies a remarkable advancement in field-ready autonomous technology.

HYUNDAI will demonstrate its strength as a comprehensive full liner, showcasing a complete equipment portfolio that meets every on-site requirement. Across 26,000 sq. ft. (2,413 m²), it will feature 22 representative models, including five next-generation HX Series excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks (ADTs), and compact equipment. A highlight of the exhibition will be the remote-control experience corner, where visitors can operate a wheel loader at the Hyundai Product Center, located 3,000 km away, in real time.

DEVELON's expansive 40,000 sq. ft. (3,759 m²) exhibit is designed for hands-on interaction with its latest smart innovations. The exhibit features 21 representative models, including four from the NextGen Series and strategic equipment specifically tailored for the North American market. In the interactive experience zone, guests can step into the cab of a next-generation excavator and witness live demonstrations of autonomous digging, loading, and smart safety features.

The engine booth will highlight HD Construction Equipment's independent technological prowess. The display features a full lineup of industrial engines, including the new DA11 (1.1L electronic micro engine), the DX05 and DX08 (featured in the next-gen models), and the DX22 for ultra-large excavators. Additionally, the company will showcase hydrogen engines and high-performance battery packs, underlining its commitment to next-generation powertrains.

With the U.S. construction market showing clear signs of recovery, CONEXPO 2026 is set to be a pivotal battleground for global brands. To meet North America's demand for high power, durability, and stringent emission standards, HD Construction Equipment has significantly elevated the intelligence of its next-generation fleet by integrating AI-driven assistance and advanced safety systems. The models are also equipped with proprietary DX05 and DX08 engines, delivering best-in-class fuel efficiency and performance.

Moon Jae-young, President and CEO of HD Construction Equipment said, "This exhibition serves as a stage to prove the competitiveness of our next-generation models in the North American market, which demands the highest standards of technology and quality. Equipped with cutting-edge AI and our independently developed engines, these models will lead our efforts to increase market share in North America and accelerate our leap toward becoming a global top-tier player."