BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026 with a technology booth, marking its ninth participation at the event. Under the MWC theme "The IQ Era," the group is presenting an ecosystem of 24 products and services developed end-to-end by Vietnamese engineers.

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Viettel Group, said: "At MWC Barcelona 2026, Viettel aims to showcase products developed by Vietnamese engineers, while learning and expanding cooperation with global partners—contributing to secure, intelligent, and sustainable digital infrastructure."

Viettel's display is organised around a full-stack approach, spanning telecom infrastructure, digital safety, and new forms of connectivity.

Alongside product demonstrations, Viettel is signing cooperation agreements with international partners during MWC, including with Qualcomm on 5G Advanced, 6G, and Agentic AI. Viettel is also working with Cisco, Nokia, ZTE, Texas Instruments, Amdocs, and ByteDance on next-generation networks, AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Viettel Telecom, a member company of Viettel Group, has had its network optimisation initiative nominated for the GSMA GLOMO Awards. Viettel will also deliver its first presentation in an official MWC conference session, addressing rising energy demand driven by AI data centres, advances such as specialised AI chips and more efficient system designs, and whether sustainability could become a competitive advantage for telecom operators over the next decade.

Event and booth details

MWC Barcelona 2026: March 2–5, 2026

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Viettel Group booth: Hall 4, Stand 4E30