Spacious 62 sqm suites, direct mall access, PlayHouse Kids Club, and seasonal celebrations that reimagine every stay.

BALI, Indonesia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort continues to redefine family travel on the island through a thoughtfully curated calendar of year-round experiences, reinforcing its reputation as one of Bali's most engaging and accessible beachfront resorts for multi-generational travelers. Set directly along Kuta Beach with seamless access to Beachwalk Shopping Center, the resort offers a rare combination of oceanfront living, contemporary comfort and immersive lifestyle experiences all in one iconic location.

Blending the ease of a beachfront resort with the vibrancy of Bali's most dynamic coastal district, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort allows families to move effortlessly between relaxation, recreation and cultural discovery. From poolside leisure and beach walks to shopping, dining and entertainment just steps away, guests enjoy the freedom of an island escape without long transfers or isolation.

A Family-First Beachfront Destination That Evolves with the Seasons

Sheraton Bali Kuta is designed to meet the needs of modern families, offering spacious rooms and suites, family-friendly dining, flexible recreation spaces, and engaging activities for all ages. Its prime beachfront location allows guests to seamlessly enjoy infinity-pool relaxation, kids' programs, and cultural experiences within one integrated setting making it a natural choice for meaningful family getaways.

The resort's experience is thoughtfully shaped around Bali's key cultural and seasonal moments, creating programming that reflects the spirit of each period throughout the year. In 2026, one of the most anticipated moments falls between Nyepi and Lebaran. The quiet observance of Nyepi on March 19 invites guests to embrace wellness, stillness, and mindful beachfront dining. The following days, March 20–21, transition into celebration as Eid al-Fitr brings families together through shared meals, gatherings, and festive hospitality.

This progression from reflection to reunion extends the holiday atmosphere into a continuous experience. Momentum continues into early April with Easter activations and a collaborative Food Truck Festival 2.0 hosted alongside Aloft Bali Kuta at the OASIS Stage on April 3–4, expanding culinary and lifestyle offerings across properties.

As global summer and school holidays drive peak family travel in July, Bali experiences a surge in international arrivals. In response, the resort once again transforms into a vibrant family destination. Dedicated children's activities, poolside experiences, seasonal dining concepts, and the annual Sunset Garden Festival shape the programming. Each season introduces fresh energy while reinforcing the resort as a destination built around connection, celebration, and shared moments.

Ashley Lai, Multi-property General Manager of Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort and Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk, said: "Our seasonal programming is designed to strengthen Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort's positioning as a leading beachfront destination while supporting consistent demand and performance throughout the year. By aligning key activations with cultural moments and peak travel periods, we enhance guest engagement, drive occupancy, and deliver sustained value without compromising service excellence."

Beachfront Living for Families Across Generations

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort offers a true home by the sea through its premium rooms and suites, each featuring a private balcony with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Guests of all ages are welcomed into a world of meaningful experiences, from PlayHouse Kids Club adventures and infinity-pool relaxation to curated cultural activities that bring Bali's heritage to life.

For an elevated stay, the resort's Suite Experience combines spacious luxury with thoughtful family-friendly design. Featuring the newest sofa beds that comfortably accommodate up to four guests, the Family Suites also include a whimsical in-room tent, cozy lounge area and plush bedding, creating a playful yet refined retreat for both parents and children.

Guests enjoy daily buffet breakfast, the signature Jewelry Box Afternoon Tea, complimentary minibar, VIP welcome amenities and personalized in-room arrangements. With kids dining free, families can also enjoy more than 20 engaging activities, a 15% dining benefit including the popular Sunday Social Brunch with live DJ or live band, and a memorable keepsake to commemorate their stay.

A Culinary Destination by the Beach

Dining at the resort reflects diversity and atmosphere across multiple concepts. Bene Italian Kitchen recognized as a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winner 2025 serves wood-fired Italian specialties and handmade pasta in an elevated yet welcoming setting. Daily Social offers relaxed international dining and the refreshed Sunday Social Brunch, while &More by Sheraton functions as an ocean-view social hub featuring specialty coffee, crafted cocktails, and seamless connection from day to night. The surrounding area further enhances the experience. Guests are within walking distance of Beachwalk Shopping Center and other entertainment options along Kuta Beach. Nearby, Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk features the only W XYZ Bar in the area, offering live music, signature cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere that attracts both travelers and locals.

Through intentional seasonal programming, premium accommodation offerings, and diverse dining experiences, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort continues to position itself as a destination defined by connection, celebration, and coastal living.

For reservations and more information, visit the Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort website or follow @sheratonkuta on Instagram.

About Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort lies in a total area of 5.2 hectares at the heart of the bustling Kuta, aiming to transform the Kuta experience and present an all-new contemporary vision of paradise for travelers. The award-winning resort features 196 guest rooms and suites ranging from 46 to 265 square meters, each fitted with Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience and featuring a spacious private balcony with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean or the resort's signature social courtyard. The resort is adjacent to the luxurious shopping destination of Beachwalk, presenting over 200 retail outlets in an open-air style and architecture inspired by the design of Bali's rice paddy field.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at nearly 430 hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on X and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.