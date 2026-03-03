Foreign selloff deepens losses as Middle East tensions rattle global markets

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi tumbled in intraday trading Tuesday, triggering a temporary trading curb as escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled global markets.

The Kospi opened at 6,165.15, down 1.26 percent from the previous session, marking the first trading day after US-Israeli strikes on Iran. While the index initially held above 6,000, losses accelerated through the session.

As of 2 p.m., the index stood at 5,857.86, down 386.27 points, or 6.19 percent.

At 12:05 p.m., authorities activated a selling-side sidecar — a five-minute halt on program trading for Kospi 200 futures — after sharp declines in derivatives. It was the first such trigger since Feb. 6. At the time, Kospi 200 futures were down 5.09 percent at 890.05. So far this year, there have been three selling-side and one buying-side sidecar activations.

Retail investors bought a net 4.95 trillion won ($3.4 billion) worth of shares, but heavy foreign selling of 4.97 trillion won outweighed the inflows. Institutional investors also offloaded 158.5 billion won.

Losses were concentrated in large-cap stocks that had rallied in recent sessions. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix each fell more than 8 percent, while Hyundai Motor and Kia slid over 9 percent as investors moved to reduce risk exposure.

In contrast, defense and energy stocks surged. LIG Nex1 hit its daily upper limit, while Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Aerospace jumped sharply. S-Oil also gained more than 26 percent.

Shipping shares rallied on expectations of higher freight rates amid concerns over a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Korea Line Corp. and Heung-A Line both hit their daily ceilings.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also retreated. After opening down 1.92 percent, it briefly turned positive before sliding again. As of 2 p.m., the index was down 2.87 percent at 1,158.58.

The won weakened alongside equities. It opened at 1,462.3 per dollar, down 22.6 won, and later traded at 1,465.88, its weakest level in a month.

“The market is facing risks driven less by the war itself than by its ripple effects,” said Kang Dae-seung, a researcher at SK Securities. While the broader uptrend may remain intact, he added, uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict suggests a phased buying strategy would be prudent.