Spring in South Korea is brief but spectacular — and this year, travelers are planning ahead.

New accommodation search data from digital travel platform Agoda shows sharp spikes in interest around major spring flower festivals nationwide. Seoul recorded the highest increase in search growth, followed by Gurye, Gwangyang, Taean, Jeju Island and Yeosu — destinations where blossoms are paired with food markets, art programs and outdoor activities.

Accommodation searches in Seoul rose 225 percent above average during the Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival, scheduled for April 8-12.

Yeouido’s tree-lined streets near the Han River become a canopy of pale pink blossoms, joined by azaleas and forsythia in full bloom. Beyond the flowers, visitors can expect food trucks, busking performances and designated photo zones, making it an easy half-day or weekend outing in the capital.

With millions attending in previous years, early booking and weekday visits may offer a more relaxed experience.

Searches for stays in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, climbed 164 percent during the Gurye 300-ri Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs March 28–30.

The festival links seven scenic locations along a 129-kilometer cherry blossom route, ideal for slow drives, cycling or riverside picnics. Interactive programs such as stamp tours, kite flying and “camp-nic” experiences — a blend of camping and picnicking — encourage visitors to linger rather than simply pass through.

In Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, accommodation searches increased 127 percent during the Gwangyang Maehwa Festival, held March 13–22.

Known for hillsides covered in white plum blossoms, the festival is expanding its cultural programming this year. Exhibitions, immersive installations by media artists, and student performances shift the focus from simple flower viewing to a broader arts experience framed by early spring scenery.

Taean’s World Tulip Flower Festival, running April 1 to May 6 in South Chungcheon Province, recorded an 87 percent rise in accommodation searches. Carefully arranged tulip fields create bold stripes of red, yellow and purple — a vivid contrast to cherry blossom palettes elsewhere.

On Jeju Island, searches rose 76 percent during the Seogwipo Canola Flower International Walking Festival, scheduled for March 28-29. Coastal trails lined with bright yellow canola blooms attract travelers looking to combine light trekking with sea views.

In Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, accommodation searches rose 50 percent during the Bloom and Run Festival, held March 28–29. Yeongchwisan turns shades of pink and purple as azaleas blanket its slopes. Festival programs include a 12-kilometer trail race reflecting the growing “run-trip” trend, live performances and hands-on activities such as making hwajeon, or flower rice pancakes.