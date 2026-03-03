South Korean multiplex chain will exclusively broadcast 2 sold-out Seoul concerts at 18 locations nationwide

Lotte Cinema will exclusively screen two performances from NCT Dream's ongoing world tour, the multiplex chain said Tuesday.

Available at 18 Lotte Cinema locations nationwide, the screenings will cover the March 21 and 28 gigs of "The Dream Show 4: Future the Dream Finale," the closing leg of the group's fourth concert tour. Both take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul's Olympic Park, as part of a six-show run spread across two weekends, March 20-22 and March 27-29.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 3 p.m. through the multiplex chain's website and app.

Some screenings will run in premium formats, complete with enhanced bass systems and oversized screens, while fans can sing along and join in fan chants during the broadcast. Attendees may also receive limited-edition merchandise tied to the concert.

Theaters in 86 cities worldwide will also simulcast the two dates separately, covering 43 cities in Japan, along with venues in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Thailand capital Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Four of the six Seoul shows — March 21, 22, 28 and 29 — will also stream online through Beyond Live and Weverse.

The finale wraps up a tour that began in Seoul in July 2025, taking the seven-member SM Entertainment act across Asia.

Over its run, NCT Dream became the first K-pop unit to perform at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium and set a record for the most concerts at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. The run also marked the group's 100th standalone show.