Skies over South Korea, along with those across Australia, the Pacific Islands, Asia and the Americas, will glow a deep reddish-orange on Tuesday during a total lunar eclipse coinciding with Jeongwol Daeboreum, the traditional Korean holiday celebrating the first full moon of the lunar year, which this year falls on March 3.

Known as a "blood moon," the phenomenon occurs when Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface and causing it to appear crimson.

Around three billion sky-gazers are expected to witness it, according to foreign media.

In Korea, the eclipse will begin around 6:50 p.m., when Earth’s shadow begins to creep across the moon. The best viewing window will be between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. By about 8 p.m., the moon will be fully covered, glowing a deep red during the total phase, which is expected to last for roughly an hour.

Weather conditions, however, could affect visibility.

Forecasters say skies over the Seoul metropolitan area, the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, and western parts of the Gyeongsang provinces are expected to gradually clear in the evening. Cloud cover may linger along the east coast and in some other areas, which may partially block the view.

The rare alignment marks the first time since 1990 that a total lunar eclipse has coincided with the traditional holiday.