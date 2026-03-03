Asia's Premier Marketing Conference to Inspire 1,000+ Brand Leaders

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region's leading source of marketing intelligence, today announces the return of its flagship event, Campaign360, to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on 20-21 May 2026.

The two-day leadership conference will bring together over 1,000 Chief Marketing Officers and senior brand leaders from B2C and B2B across the region industries to tackle the defining challenge of modern marketing: integrating authentic human creativity with intelligent technology to build distinctive, resonant brands in an increasingly complex landscape.

In an era of market saturation and accelerated AI adoption, the 2026 conference, themed 'Human Connection and Intelligent Marketing,' will equip leaders with the strategic playbook needed to elevate their brands above the noise.

Designed to move decisively beyond theory, the agenda will deliver practical, actionable frameworks for harnessing AI without compromising originality, transforming data into meaningful human insight, and driving sustainable, long-term brand impact.

"Campaign360 is uniquely positioned at the intersection of B2C and B2B marketing," said Jaime Ng, Events Director of Campaign Asia-Pacific. "While the dynamics of consumer and business marketing may differ, today's leaders face a shared imperative: to integrate creativity and intelligent technology in ways that drive measurable impact. Campaign360 convenes both communities to exchange insights, challenge assumptions and define the future of marketing leadership together."

A Main Stage Curated for C-Suite Strategy

Exclusively designed for CMOs and C-1 executives, the Main Stage will feature over 50 thought leaders from across B2C and B2B industries, bringing together diverse perspectives from the region's most influential brands. Through keynote addresses, candid fireside dialogues and multi-perspective panels, leaders will explore the converging challenges shaping modern marketing. The newly introduced 'The Big Idea' sessions will spotlight breakthrough campaigns, with senior marketers revealing the strategy, technology integration and creative leadership behind their success.

2026 Programme Innovations:

Campaign360 2026 will introduce several new initiatives designed to deepen executive engagement and industry insight:

The opening keynote will be delivered by Sorin Patilinet, Global Marketing Effectiveness Lead at PepsiCo and author of 'Marketing Effectiveness.' A recognised pioneer in effectiveness-driven analytics, Patilinet will set the intellectual tone for the conference by examining the delicate balance between AI-enabled possibility and human strategic discipline.

"The promise of today's generative AI is having everything at your fingertips. You can create a new flavour, design the packaging and build the brand in 10 seconds," says Patilinet. "But that's where the challenge lies: just because you can do it doesn't mean you should. There remains a fundamental role for understanding markets, category dynamics, and consumer insight." [Read our exclusive interview with Sorin Patilinet ahead of his keynote.]

Introducing the Learning Stage: Empowering Tomorrow's Marketing Leaders

New for 2026, the two-day Learning Stage is designed to support the growth of high-potential junior and mid-level marketers. The track will explore the theme 'Creative Tactics for Modern Marketers', featuring insights from over 10 brand leaders across two days, including experts from BD, McDonald's, The Lego Group, Unilever, and other leading brands.

The Learning Stage delivers practical, execution-focused case studies and skills development, equipping rising marketing talent to contribute to strategic leadership objectives.

An Ecosystem of Innovation

Beyond the stages, attendees will explore solutions from 40+ pioneering exhibitors, participate in structured and informal networking, and experience the dynamic energy that has cemented Campaign360 as the must-attend event for APAC marketing leadership.

Registration for Campaign360 2026 is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early.

For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/4qRMAX7.

Campaign360 is pleased to announce PR Newswire as its official media partner for the 2026 event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Danika Wong

danika.wong@haymarket.asia

Senior Marketing Manager

Haymarket Media Limited

