Smart Energy Week 2026 Opens in Tokyo, Bringing Together 1,600 Exhibitors to Unveil the Next Wave of Energy Transition Innovations

TOKYO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Week Spring 2026, one of the world's largest exhibitions for renewable energy, clean power technologies and next generation energy systems, will open at Tokyo Big Sight from March 17 to 19. The exhibition brings together the latest global energy technologies and services, attracting numerous international exhibitors and professional visitors. It is held concurrently with the Decarbonisation Expo and Circular Economy Expo. As a hub for cutting‑edge technologies and industry trends, the event also hosts a variety of professional conferences, seminars, and lectures that share the latest achievements in the smart energy sector and explore future directions.

This year's exhibition will comprehensively showcase the latest solutions in hydrogen energy, solar power, energy storage, smart grids, and energy management. It is highly valuable for professionals engaged in research, strategy development, and business planning in areas such as:

Through on‑site exhibitions, technical presentations, and conference, you can gain first‑hand insights into the latest energy policies and trends in Japan and across Asia—valuable information for future research, development, and business planning.

Exhibition Information

Name: SMART ENERGY WEEK Spring 2026

Dates: March 17 (Tue) – 19 (Thu), 2026

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Organizer: RX Japan GK.

Exhibition Scale

Exhibitors: 1,600 / Visitors: 70,000 / Conference: 200

*Estimated scale, including co‑located exhibitions.

Highlights of Smart Energy Week 2026

7 Specialized Shows within Smart Energy Week

Smart Energy Week comprises 7 specialized exhibitions, enabling visitors to quickly grasp the latest developments in the smart energy industry and explore cutting‑edge technological achievements from leading exhibitors.

Concurrent Shows of SMART ENERGY WEEK

The following shows are held inside Sustainability Management Week

Special Exhibit Area

About RX Japan

RX Japan GK organises 109 exhibitions, composed of 437 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewelry, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details, https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/.