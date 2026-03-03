The Bank of Korea held a special task force meeting Tuesday to assess the impact of an ongoing Middle East conflict on financial markets and discuss response measures against possible market volatility.

During the meeting presided over by BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, officials discussed the impact of the joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran over the weekend on domestic and global markets and the economy, with a focus on response plans under various scenarios, according to the central bank.

"We will closely assess market developments by enacting an around-the-clock monitoring system in cooperation with our overseas offices and stand ready to take appropriate action if needed," the BOK said in a release.

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a large-scale joint military operation against Iran and killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict has widened across the region, as Israeli forces struck targets in Lebanon after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, while Iran continued retaliatory strikes against Gulf states that host US military bases, according to foreign media reports.

As of 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 1.25 percent to 6,166.35 amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The local currency was trading at 1,464.65 won per US dollar as of 9:40 a.m., down 24.95 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)