South Korean stocks started sharply lower Tuesday amid subdued investor sentiment over ongoing US and Israeli air strikes on Iran.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 78.98 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,165.15 at the opening at 9 a.m. in the first trading session following the US-led attacks on Iran.

The index further extended its losses to 6,100.61 at 9:13 a.m.

The United States and Israel conducted coordinated attacks on Iran over the weekend and killed Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with US President Donald Trump hinting at a potentially prolonged operation.

In Seoul, most shares started in negative territory.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics went down 3.93 percent, and its rival SK hynix decreased 3.68 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 04.75 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 4.1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,462.95 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 23.2 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)