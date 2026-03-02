President Lee Jae Myung on Monday asked for Singapore's support for South Korea's efforts to resume talks with North Korea and make progress toward peace on the Korean Peninsula during his state visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

During a state dinner hosted by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Lee highlighted that the venue was where Singapore hosted the historic 2018 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which focused on efforts toward Pyongyang's denuclearization.

"Today's dinner is more meaningful as this venue symbolizes Singapore's peaceful diplomatic leadership, having maintained friendly relations based on trust and respect with countries holding different positions," Lee said during the dinner at Capella Singapore, hosted by the ceremonial head of state.

"I trust that Singapore will continue to extend its full support to our government's efforts to open dialogue between the two Koreas and achieve tangible progress toward peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

During his summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong earlier in the day, Lee thanked Wong for expressing support for Seoul's efforts to resume talks with Pyongyang and promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and asked for Singapore's constructive role in regional peace.

Lee has called for North Korea to return to the negotiating table with the United States during his speech marking the March 1 Independence Movement, but the North remains unresponsive to his latest overture.

Pyongyang dismissed dialogue with Seoul but appeared to leave the door open for talks with Washington at a key party congress last month, where it unveiled the country's five-year plan and goals for key sectors. (Yonhap)