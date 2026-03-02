South Korea on Monday expressed its "grave concerns" over the situation in the Middle East following US-Israeli attacks on Iran, while also highlighting its role in efforts to resolve the nuclear issue in Iran.

"The government is closely monitoring the development of the situation in the Middle East between the US-Israel and Iran with grave concerns," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "We continue to undertake multifaceted efforts from an economic security perspective, including ensuring the safety of our nationals in the Middle East and securing energy supply."

The ministry also reaffirmed South Korea's "strong commitment" to protecting the international nonproliferation regime, citing the country's involvement in the North Korean nuclear issue.

"Against this backdrop, we've been part of the international community's efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue," the statement added. "We hope that the current situation in the Middle East will be resolved in accordance with the universal values and principles of the international community. In order for that to happen, we hope that the dialogue process will be ultimately restored and peace and security in the region will be swiftly restored through negotiations."

The United States and Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran over the weekend amid ongoing conflict over Tehran's nuclear program. (Yonhap)