한국 댄스팀 더 스토리즈 (The Stories)가 미국 캘리포니아에서 현지 시간 일요일에 열린 ‘2026 VIBE 댄스 경연 대회 (VIBE Dance Competition)’에서 1위를 차지했다고 주최 측이 밝혔다.

안무가 칼빈 김(Kalvin Kim)이 이끄는 더 스토리즈는 참가한 15개 팀 가운데 최고 점수인 99.3점 (100점 만점)을 받아 우승 상금 5,000달러와 챔피언 타이틀을 안았다. 2위는 VMO (95.89점), 3위는 GRV (95.29점)이 각각 차지했다.

최근 창단 10주년을 맞은 더 스토리즈는 2024년에도 한국 팀 최초로 이 대회 정상에 오른 바 있다.

1995년 시작된 VIBE는 전 세계 주니어 및 성인 댄스팀이 참가하는 권위 있는 안무 중심의 댄스 경연으로, 안무 구성과 무대 연출, 퍼포먼스 완성도, 콘셉트 표현력 등을 종합적으로 평가한다. 매년 세계 각국의 실력파 팀들이 참가하며 글로벌 스트리트 댄스 분야에서 중요한 무대로 자리매김해왔다.

올해 대회에서는 주니어 부문에서도 한국 팀의 활약이 이어졌다. 지난 1월 31일에 열린 18세 이하 부문 VIBE 주니어 대회에서 한국팀 FMC가 준우승을 차지하기도 했다.

기사 원문

The Korea-based dance crew The Stories took first place Sunday at the 2026 Vibe Dance Competition in California, organizers said.

Led by choreographer Kalvin Kim, the team earned the highest score among 15 competing crews, finishing with 99.3 points out of 100 to claim the $5,000 grand prize. V Mo placed second with 95.89 points, followed by GRV with 95.29.

The win marks another milestone for The Stories, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. It won the competition in 2024, becoming the first Korean team to do so.

South Korea’s presence was also felt in the junior division of this year's event.

In the competition’s under-18 Vibe Jrs Dance Competition held in February, another Korea-based team, FMC, placed second.

Founded in 1995, the Vibe Dance Competition is an annual event that draws junior and adult teams from around the world. Performances are judged on choreography, staging, execution, theme and overall presentation.