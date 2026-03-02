South Korean dance crew The Stories pose for photos after winning the top prize at Vibe Dance Competition 2026, held in California on Sunday. (Vibrvncy)
South Korean dance crew The Stories pose for photos after winning the top prize at Vibe Dance Competition 2026, held in California on Sunday. (Vibrvncy)

The Korea-based dance crew The Stories took first place Sunday at the 2026 Vibe Dance Competition in California, organizers said.

Led by choreographer Kalvin Kim, the team earned the highest score among 15 competing crews, finishing with 99.3 points out of 100 to claim the $5,000 grand prize. V Mo placed second with 95.89 points, followed by GRV with 95.29.

The win marks another milestone for The Stories, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. It won the competition in 2024, becoming the first Korean team to do so.

South Korea’s presence was also felt in the junior division of this year's event.

In the competition’s under-18 Vibe Jrs Dance Competition held on Jan. 31, another Korea-based team, FMC, placed second.

Members of FMC, produced by Feedback Dance Studio with stage choreography by Hash Lee, pose for a photo after placing second at the 2026 Vibe Jrs Dance Competition, held Jan. 31. (Vibrvncy)
Members of FMC, produced by Feedback Dance Studio with stage choreography by Hash Lee, pose for a photo after placing second at the 2026 Vibe Jrs Dance Competition, held Jan. 31. (Vibrvncy)

Founded in 1995, the Vibe Dance Competition is an annual event that draws junior and adult teams from around the world. Performances are judged on choreography, staging, execution, theme and overall presentation.


tammy@heraldcorp.com