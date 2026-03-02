The Korea-based dance crew The Stories took first place Sunday at the 2026 Vibe Dance Competition in California, organizers said.

Led by choreographer Kalvin Kim, the team earned the highest score among 15 competing crews, finishing with 99.3 points out of 100 to claim the $5,000 grand prize. V Mo placed second with 95.89 points, followed by GRV with 95.29.

The win marks another milestone for The Stories, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. It won the competition in 2024, becoming the first Korean team to do so.

South Korea’s presence was also felt in the junior division of this year's event.

In the competition’s under-18 Vibe Jrs Dance Competition held on Jan. 31, another Korea-based team, FMC, placed second.

Founded in 1995, the Vibe Dance Competition is an annual event that draws junior and adult teams from around the world. Performances are judged on choreography, staging, execution, theme and overall presentation.