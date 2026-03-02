President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday and discussed ways to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and other areas.

Lee said their second meeting in four months, following their previous talks during Wong's visit to South Korea, was meaningful as it paves the way for further deepening the strategic partnership the two countries forged during their first meeting.

"I hope this visit will further advance trade and investment, and deepen and broaden cooperation in future strategic industries, including AI, the green transition, economic security and the defense industry," Lee said in his opening remarks. "I hope to create a new milestone in bilateral relations during my term."

Lee said deepening ties is especially important amid shifts in the international landscape.

"In today's era of extreme uncertainty, trustworthy and genuine partners are more urgently needed than ever to navigate turbulent challenges together," he said.

Wong struck a similar tone, saying their meeting is even more meaningful at a time of shifting global dynamics and expressing hope that the two countries, which share values such as support for free trade and a rules-based international order, should further advance cooperation.

To help lay the groundwork for cooperation, the two nations plan to sign five memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in areas including AI, small modular reactors, and digital and science and technology.

Following the talks, Lee and Wong will jointly announce their agreement to begin negotiations to upgrade the bilateral free trade agreement, which entered into force in 2006 and currently covers goods and services.

As part of efforts to further deepen AI cooperation, Lee will attend the AI Connect Summit, a bilateral business forum involving entrepreneurs and business leaders in the field.

AI is one of the key areas of cooperation between the Asian tech powerhouses. South Korea is strong in semiconductors, data center infrastructure and manufacturing AI, while Singapore has advanced AI governance and regulation and serves as a hub for AI data in Southeast Asia.

Ahead of the summit, Lee was welcomed by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, ceremonial head of state, at an official ceremony and attended a naming ceremony for "Vanda Lee Jae Myung Kim Hea Kyung," an orchid hybrid named after Lee and the first lady to honor Lee's state visit. (Yonhap)